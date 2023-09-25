Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones once again justified his selection against West Ham United yesterday.

The 22-year-old posted on social media after another deserved win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

West Ham manager David Moyes will be frustrated that his side weren’t more clinical in the opening minutes.

Liverpool were indebted to Alisson Becker to keep them in the game as Tomas Soucek should have put the visitors in front.

Michail Antonio had a great chance too but Liverpool ended up opening the scoring.

Mohamed Salah converted from the spot after he was fouled by Nayef Aguerd in the box but West Ham fought back before half-time.

A fantastic stooping header from Jarrod Bowen – who has attracted interest from Liverpool – meant the teams went into the break level.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota eventually won the match for Liverpool but Curtis Jones also had a great game against West Ham.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have come straight into the starting line-up after being signed this summer.

After finishing last season brilliantly, Jones appears to be Klopp’s chosen third midfielder in this system.

Whether he’ll retain that role when Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again is another matter.

Jones excels for Liverpool vs West Ham

Posting on Instagram after the match, Jones said: “Proper team performance that one! +3 at home, we keep it going!”

Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch thought Jones was on fire, while Virgil van Dijk loved his performance.

Liverpool saw a huge turnover of players in the centre of the pitch over the summer and Jones appears to be one of the key beneficiaries of that situation.

He’s faced competition from the likes of Harvey Elliott and new recruit Ryan Gravenberch but has managed to keep his place in the side over the past few games.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jones has proved to be a great asset for Liverpool and showed that again against West Ham.

The next step for the 22-year-old now will be attempting to earn his first senior England call-up.

Putting in performances like he did yesterday consistently will only help his cause.