Ruben Loftus-Cheek finds three words to describe Antonio Conte after he's sacked as Tottenham manager











Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had his say on Antonio Conte after he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

After being interviewed on TalkSPORT (29/3 7:35am), Loftus-Cheek was asked about his old manager.

The 27-year-old played just 11 games under Antonio Conte during his spell in charge of Chelsea.

Half of these appearances were in cup competitions, while he managed just 32 minutes of league action playing for the Italian.

He was shipped out on loan to Crystal Palace during his second season in charge, where he fared much better.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Conte’s time at Chelsea was overall a success, winning a Premier League and an FA Cup.

However, the summer before he left the writing was on the wall, and the Blues eventually sacked him days after he started work in pre-season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has spoken about his experience with Conte after Tottenham finally gave him his marching orders.

He was asked about his outburst, but didn’t suggest that was the norm for the 53-year-old.

Loftus-Cheek describes Conte after Tottenham sacking

After about the Italian, Loftus-Cheek said: “He has his moments. But most of the time he’s cool, he’s calm and collected.

“That’s a good way of describing him, cool, calm and collected.”

Conte was far from cool, calm and collected when addressing the media after their late draw with Southampton.

He criticized virtually everyone associated with the club, before flying to Italy during the international break.

This left Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason in charge for a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich.

The same combination has now been handed the reins until the end of the season.

Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy have a big job on their hands deciding who should take over next.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

They were tempted by another manager who has managed Chelsea before – Thomas Tuchel.

Tottenham fans may be fed up with Levy bringing in old Blues bosses after Conte and Jose Mourinho.

However, Tuchel was snapped up by Bayern Munich after they sacked Julian Nagelsmann.

Tottenham certainly didn’t see the cool, calm and collected Antonio Conte that Loftus-Cheek was describing.

For the last few months, he switched between looking disinterested and being frustrated by the Spurs hierarchy.

