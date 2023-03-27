'Pushed quite heavily': Paratici was urging Daniel Levy to bring 49-year-old manager to Tottenham – journalist











Fabio Paratici was urging Daniel Levy to appoint Thomas Tuchel as Tottenham Hotspur boss after parting ways with Antonio Conte.

That’s according to Alasdair Gold who was assessing the manager’s situation at Spurs.

More than a week after Conte’s incredible outburst after their draw with Southampton, Tottenham finally sacked the Italian.

A short statement released on Sunday evening confirmed the news that he would be leaving the club by ‘mutual agreement’.

It’s no surprise that Conte has finally left the club, as the relationship between manager, players, fans and the board had broken down.

The brand of football Conte was playing wasn’t inspiring anyone, which can be tolerated when results are good.

However, throwing away the chance to win the FA Cup and Champions League spelled the beginning of the end of his tenure.

Alasdair Gold has now suggested that Fabio Paratici was really urging Daniel Levy to bring in Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

The German boss has trophy winning pedigree, and was available as a free agent.

However, Bayern Munich pounced, and Spurs will have to look elsewhere for their permanent replacement for Conte.

Paratici urged Levy to appoint Tuchel – Gold

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold said: “I know that there were some attempts to put the feelers out to [Thomas] Tuchel and his camp, which I understand were really pushed quite heavily by Paratici.

“He likes Tuchel, he would have been one option on his list.

“I do think a Paratici list, and a Daniel Levy list would look quite different. Tuchel was definitely one that Paratici liked.”

Nigel Reo-Coker suggested over the weekend that Bayern acted to bring in Tuchel when they realised other clubs, such as Tottenham, were looking at him.

He would have been another former Chelsea manager brought in to coach Spurs, which may not have been a popular decision.

In the end, Bayern Munich took the decision out of the club’s hands, but they know they must get the next appointment spot on.

After appointing Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason until the end of the club, Spurs have plenty of time to make the right call.

Paratici will be frustrated that Levy didn’t act fast enough to bring Tuchel in, but they have now been linked with the man he replaced – Julian Nagelsmann.

