Ruben Amorim says he can’t replace Pedro Porro ahead of Tottenham move











Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has been asked about Pedro Porro’s imminent arrival at Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to the media, via Record Portugal, Amorim was speaking just hours before the transfer window shuts.

Tottenham have been desperate to sign Porro throughout January.

Antonio Conte has made a new right wing-back a priority, and they look set to finally get their man.

It’s allowed Spurs to move on two of their current right-sided defenders today.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Djed Spence looks set to join Stade Rennais on loan, having been out of favour all season.

Matt Doherty has also become the latest full-back to make the switch from Spurs to Atletico Madrid.

However, there are now high hopes that Porro will come straight in as first choice.

And Porro clearly has a big fan in Amorim, who was very sad to see him go to Tottenham today.

Amorim reflects on Porro’s move to Tottenham

Asked about the 23-year-old’s departure today, Amorim said: “In relation to Porro, it’s more than the professional relationship, and of course they are missed, the personal relationship is something we feel a lot.

“In football you get used to change from a very young age. One day it’s our sons, our best friends, and now it’s Conte’s son. If we play against him, I already know his difficulties.

“We are still friends, I move on, now my favourites are others.

“My players are always the best in the world. Porro will be a player for another team and I wish them all the best.

“A player with Porro’s characteristics can’t be found, and that’s why they beat his clause.

“Look at a player who is a right-back and has so many goals and assists…. We have to try and build another one, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It’s a bad sign for Hector Bellerin, who looks set to be Porro’s replacement at Sporting.

He’s clearly got big shoes to fill, given Amorim is such a big fan of Porro.

Porro has been prolific this season, scoring twice and providing seven assists in all competitions.

Wing-backs are so important to Conte’s system, and Porro could be the catalyst to an upturn in form for Spurs.

Amorim’s loss looks set to be Tottenham’s gain, with Porro’s transfer expected to be confirmed in the next few hours.

Show all