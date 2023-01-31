Sky Sports shares sudden breaking transfer news live from Tottenham's training ground











Matt Doherty is set to sign for Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham on transfer deadline day, as per Sky Sports.

Presenter Rob Wooton asked ‘where did that come from?’ as reporter Michael Bridges spoke about the update live from Spurs’ training ground.

Spurs are getting Pedro Porro from Sporting and that means they need to offload at least one right wing-back before the deadline.

Djed Spence is going to Rennes on loan, and if Doherty goes, that will leave Porro to battle Emerson Royal for starts between now and the end of the season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Doherty to join Atletico on loan

Bridge said: “Before I get to Pedro Porro, I have got some breaking news, not just from Porro.

“It involves a Tottenham right-back, outgoing. Matt Doherty is joining Atletico Madrid on loan.

“This is a straight loan until the end of the season, I understand, no option or obligation but Matt Doherty is heading to La Liga and Madrid. Wow.”

This one has come out of nowhere, and it looks a surprisingly good move for Doherty, who has failed to convince at Tottenham.

Diego Simeone is insistent on defensive organisation and solidity, and Doherty is going to benefit from the same education as Kieran Trippier.

He made the move from Spurs to Atletico in 2019 and Doherty is now going to do the same, on a temporary basis until the end of the season.