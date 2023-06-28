Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing James Maddison, a player who was once told by Roy Keane to reject a move to Arsenal.

Spurs look like they mean business right now. They’ve already signed Dejan Kulusevski and Guglielmo Vicario on permanent deals, and they’re now about to add one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth confirmed this morning that Maddison will have his Tottenham medical at some point today ahead of a move to North London.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Roy Keane once told Tottenham-bound James Maddison to reject Arsenal

Arsenal were going through a difficult spell a couple of years ago and not many pundits were able to see what Mikel Arteta was actually building at the club.

The Gunners finished the 2020/21 campaign eighth and dropped out of all European competitions. Many even called for Arteta to be sacked immediately at the end of that season.

Following that campaign, Arsenal were on the market for a new attacking midfielder, and the two most-linked names by the rumour mill were James Maddison and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal, as we know now, went with the latter, but before they did, Roy Keane urged Maddison to not even consider a move to the Emirates.

He told ITV (August 7, 2021, 5:00 PM): “If he is leaving Leicester, I don’t think Arsenal are the best option for him, might be the only option, but if I was him, I would sit tight.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal didn’t even make a move for Maddison that summer; they secured a deal for Odegaard instead.

The Norwegian has since been brilliant for the Gunners and was even named the club captain 12 months ago. He had an unbelievable season last time out as well and is comfortably ahead of Maddison in terms of quality and ability.

However, Tottenham should be really pleased that they’re going to sign the Englishman. He is an ‘outstanding‘ player in his own right, and he definitely improves them next season.

It will be interesting to see who will have the better campaign next term – Maddison or Odegaard.