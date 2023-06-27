Ange Postecoglou reportedly wanted James Maddison to be his first signing at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that Spurs are working hard to reach an agreement with Leicester to sign Maddison.

Tottenham look set to make their first signing of the Postecoglou era this week as Empoli shot stopper Guglielmo Vicario nears a switch to north London.

The Italian is expected to replace club captain Hugo Lloris, with the Frenchman looking set to leave Spurs this summer.

Yet, it seems that Postecoglou wanted Maddison through the door before anyone else.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Postecoglou wanted Maddison to be his first signing

90 Min claims that Postecoglou had hoped Maddison would be Tottenham’s first signing of the summer.

The outlet notes that the former Celtic boss is ‘desperate’ for the club to snap up the Leicester star.

Spurs seem to be closing in on a deal to sign Maddison as the Athletic reported today they are expected to reach an agreement with Leicester this week.

The 26-year-old has been ‘outstanding‘ for Leicester over the past five years and it’s no surprise that Postecoglou is desperate to land him.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham are lacking creativity in the middle of the park and signing Maddison would certainly go a long way to solving that issue.

Of course, Spurs are expected to adopt a drastically different approach under Postecoglou after four-yearsfour years under more pragmatic managers.

If Tottenham do manage to get a deal for Maddison over the line, it would represent an encouraging start to the transfer window.