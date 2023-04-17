Roy Keane says Aaron Ramsdale is now such a ‘big important personality’ at Arsenal











Roy Keane now believes that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is so important to the Arsenal dressing room.

Speaking on Sky Sports (16/4 1:49pm) ahead of Arsenal’s clash with West Ham, Keane was discussing Ramsdale’s impact on the squad.

The 24-year-old would have hoped to do better with West Ham’s second goal yesterday.

Jarrod Bowen took his strike well, but Ramsdale will be disappointed he couldn’t palm it around the post.

After a stunning performance against Liverpool, Keane was quick to praise Ramsdale and his effect on his Arsenal teammates.

Having a dominant presence in goal has such a big impact on the rest of the team.

The £62,000-a-week shot stopper has brought a level of calm to Mikel Arteta’s normally settled back four.

Always keen to play out from the back with his feet, Ramsdale has also made some incredibly important saves.

Denying Leon Bailey against Aston Villa felt like a turning point in the season, as did his magnificent save from Ibrahima Konate.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Roy Keane has now been talking about Ramsdale’s impact behind-the-scenes at Arsenal.

He believes that a really good goalkeeper can win you a league title, and Ramsdale might just be that man.

Keane quick to praise Arsenal star Ramsdale

Talking about the 24-year-old on Sky Sports, Keane said: “If you’re a goalkeeper at a big club, I think he’s a big personality which is just as important.

“Obviously, he has made mistakes, which you do as a goalkeeper, but it’s the way he’s responded to it.

“He does look like a really good character and a popular figure in the dressing room.

“The importance of goalscorers is vital, but you’re not going to win anything unless you have a really, really good goalkeeper.

“We talk about the character of goalkeepers, you can talk about technical ability, etc, [but] it’s how they react to disappointment.

“As I say, what’s come across particularly, and not just last week, he looks like a really big important personality in that dressing room. That’s vital.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Roy Keane was joined by Gary Neville in praising Ramsdale, who he suggested was a fantastic signing for Arsenal.

Both Emiliano Martinez and Bernd Leno have had brilliant campaigns in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Fulham respectively.

However, few Arsenal fans would swap Ramsdale for either goalkeeper right now.

He’s only going to grow in confidence as he gets older, and is very young for a top-class goalkeeper.

Ramsdale is just another young star continuing to improve in Mikel Arteta’s talented squad.

