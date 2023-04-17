Gary Neville can’t believe how good Aaron Ramsdale is, he was an ‘incredible signing’ for Arsenal











Gary Neville has said that he can’t believe how good a signing Aaron Ramsdale has been for Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash with West Ham United on Sky Sports (16/4 1:49pm), Neville was praising the goalkeeper.

In the end, Ramsdale couldn’t prevent the Gunners dropping another two points at the London Stadium.

He was never going to get close to Said Benrahma’s penalty in the first-half, after Gabriel Magalhaes fouled Lucas Paqueta.

However, he may be disappointed with letting Jarrod Bowen’s strike beat him in the second-half.

The £30m goalkeeper has grown in confidence throughout the campaign.

With a settled back four in front of him, Ramsdale has been one of the league’s top shot stoppers.

Much like all of Arsenal’s side, they’ve performed at their best when Mikel Arteta has had a settled line-up.

However, injuries to William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko meant he had to rotate more than he would have liked.

And even though Neville was singing Ramsdale’s praises, Arsenal couldn’t stop Manchester City closing the gap once again.

It means all the pressure is on their clash at The Etihad that will have huge implications for the title race.

Neville stunned by Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale

Talking before Arsenal drew 2-2 with West Ham, Neville said: “He shocked me, I thought that was an incredible signing. To lose [Bernd] Leno, they lost [Emi] Martinez to Villa.

“I’m stunned at the way in which he’s now pushing Jordan Pickford I imagine very close.”

Neville isn’t the only pundit who has been surprised by Ramsdale’s impact at Arsenal.

Nedum Onuoha admitted he has been completely proven wrong by the 24-year-old this season.

Mikel Arteta was singing his praises before the match, and won’t pin the blame on Ramsdale for yesterday’s draw.

Although he could have done more with Bowen’s strike, the overall team performance wasn’t good enough.

After racing into a two-goal lead, the level of Arsenal’s performance really dropped off.

They allowed West Ham to control the game, and failed to really carve out any other meaningful chances.

