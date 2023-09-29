Roy Keane predicts what the score will be when Arsenal face Bournemouth this Saturday

Pundit Roy Keane has now shared what prediction will be for when Arsenal face Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend.

Keane was speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast ahead of the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal go into the fixture while still maintaining their unbeaten record across all competitions.

They demolished PSV Eindhoven on their return to the Champions League before a tricky 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend.

Mikel Arteta made a host of changes in the EFL Cup against Brentford but they very much paid off.

On his first start of the season, Reiss Nelson scored the only goal of the match to ensure Arsenal’s progression to the fourth round.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Youngster Charles Sagoe Jr. was handed his debut while Emile Smith Rowe made his 100th appearance for the club.

Keane has made his prediction for when Arsenal face Bournemouth and it will be interesting to see how many players retain their place in the side.

It’s unlikely to be many, but Arteta has sprung a few surprises with his team selections already this season.

Keane makes Arsenal vs Bournemouth score prediction

Asked to predict how Arsenal’s match against Bournemouth will end, Keane said: “I’ll go 3-1.”

Bournemouth haven’t won a league game all season under new manager Andoni Iraola.

He arrived on the south coast with a promising reputation and the club spent a lot of money in the summer.

However, results haven’t been promising so far and Arteta will be desperate for their luck not to change this weekend.

All eyes will be on whether Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are fit for the match.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, they were both rested against Brentford after being substituted at the weekend.

Rice was in increasing pain at the weekend, while Arteta has confirmed that Saka is an injury doubt.

Keane still believes that Arsenal will have enough to see off Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, stranger things have happened and Arteta’s side won’t be able to take the Cherries for granted.