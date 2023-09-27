Arsenal player was in increasing pain on Sunday night after derby; his movement became restricted

The pain Declan Rice was feeling in his back after the North London derby worsened on Sunday to the point where the Arsenal midfielder’s movement became restricted.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which does note that the Gunners are yet to rule the 24-year-old out of their next Premier League game, against Bournemouth this weekend.

Declan Rice joined the lengthy injury list at the weekend as he came off for Arsenal at half-time during their North London derby draw with Tottenham at the Emirates.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It was a big blow for the Gunners. And the frustration was compounded by his replacement, Jorginho, being the man to lose the ball for Tottenham’s second equaliser shortly after Mikel Arteta’s men had retaken the lead.

Rice in increasing pain on Sunday after suffering back injury in Arsenal draw

Arsenal hope that Rice’s back injury is not serious. But the Daily Mail reports that the pain did get worse as Sunday went on. In fact, it got to the stage where the midfielder’s movement was restricted.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

It is encouraging that the Gunners are hopeful that Rice will not be out for long. He has already established himself as such an important player to Arteta’s side.

With Thomas Partey also sidelined, it is a big blow for Arsenal to lose Rice now. The pair have been two of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League over the last few years.

It is already feels as though Arsenal need to be nearly perfect if they are going to contend for the title this season. And not having both Partey and Rice would obviously dent those hopes of getting back to winning ways as soon as possible.

But Arsenal will also be wary of rushing Rice back too soon if there is any danger of aggravating the injury further.