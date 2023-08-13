Roy Keane lays into £34m Liverpool player after today’s game

Roy Keane has shared his thoughts on Mohamed Salah’s reaction to being substituted for Liverpool against Chelsea.

Keane was speaking on Sky Sports (13/8 7:25pm) after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah played a key part in Liverpool’s only goal of the game.

He played one of the best passes you’ll see all season to set up Luis Diaz.

Salah needed to play the pass so that three Chelsea defenders couldn’t intercept it.

Not only did he manage that, but his Colombian teammate didn’t even have to break stride to finish past Robert Sanchez.

Salah is always a huge threat for Liverpool, but Roy Keane wasn’t too impressed with how he reacted to being taken off.

Jurgen Klopp decided to bring the Egpytian off alongside Luis Diaz in the final 15 minutes.

In his place, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak came on and the youngsters did well at the end of the game.

Jamie Carragher was particularly impressed with Elliott who changed the game after being introduced.

Keane unimpressed with Salah reaction to Liverpool substitution

Asked about Salah’s substitution, Keane said: “We have said it before and we have seen players get taken off.

“It’s okay to be upset but don’t keep it up for too long. He was sat on the bench and he’s shaking his head and his arms are up in the air.

“Sit down and shut up. Listen, you have to take it. Be upset for a little bit but don’t drag it on.

“We have seen other players do it, a lot better players than Salah get taken off, it’s part of the game.”

There were ironic cheers from the Chelsea fans every time the £34m forward ripped off a piece of tape from his hand as he left the pitch.

Salah and Klopp didn’t interact as he made his way to the bench although his frustration is understandable.

Liverpool have turned to Salah so often to win games late on, but as Keane suggests, managers have to make these difficult decisions.

Klopp will hope Salah’s disappointment inspires him to produce an even better performance next weekend.

He’s got plenty of attacking players to choose from but it’s hard to see the Egyptian being left out of the side any time soon.