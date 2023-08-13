‘Really bold’: Jamie Carragher surprised what Klopp did at Chelsea today

Liverpool and Chelsea went head to head at Stamford Bridge today in what was a very entertaining Premier League clash.

Two of English football’s biggest clubs played out a tense encounter in London as they both tried to get one up on the other on opening weekend.

In the end, it was a very even affair and both managers will be happy with elements of what they saw.

For Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, it was a chance for him to pair new signings Dom Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield. While in attack, he went for it with Salah, Diaz, Gakpo and Jota all starting.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, Klopp didn’t hesitate to make changes either and after taking both Salah and Diaz off for youngsters Ben Doak and Harvey Elliott.

And commenting on the issue on Sky commentary, Jamie Carragher admitted that Klopp was really bold in his decision to take Salah off for young Doak.

“It’s a really bold step to bring on two youngsters at this stage of the game away to Chelsea,” Carragher said.

Young winger Doak has had a hugely impressive pre-season while Elliott is a big favourite of Klopp’s. Both players will likely play big roles for the Reds this season.

Salah may have to get used to this

With Ben Doak doing so well in pre-season and being such a direct winger who can beat a man, then Mo Salah might well end up getting taken off more than he wants.

Salah had a frustrating afternoon really after he had his goal chalked off for offside in the first half. From there, he never quite got into his full swing again.

Liverpool looked good at times at Chelsea today. And really, both Doak and Elliott looked the part when they did come on, which is a huge plus for the Reds.