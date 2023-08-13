Jamie Carragher seriously impressed with £4m Liverpool player vs Chelsea

Jamie Carragher was very impressed with Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott after his performance against Chelsea.

Carragher was commentating on the game for Sky Sports (13/8 6:26pm) as Liverpool kicked off their Premier League campaign.

It was an exciting start to the season for Liverpool, with a new-look midfield in the middle of the pitch.

New signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were joined in midfield by Cody Gakpo.

They played well in the first half but the biggest moment of quality came from Mohamed Salah.

His perfectly weighted pass to Luis Diaz set up Liverpool’s only goal before Axel Disasi equalised.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Carragher wanted to highlight how good Harvey Elliott was for Liverpool when he came on against Chelsea.

The £4m youngster was summoned off the bench to replace Salah which allowed Gakpo to play further forward.

He injected some much-needed energy into the game that was starting to drift as both sides searched for a winner.

Carragher impressed with Liverpool star Elliott vs Chelsea

Speaking about the 20-year-old on commentary, Carragher said: “I mean Harvey Elliott’s made a big impact since he’s come on in this game, he’s been fantastic.

“Harvey Elliott has almost changed the momentum of this game, it now feels like if anyone’s going to score in this game it may be Liverpool. He’s had a real impact on this game.”

Liverpool are in search of a holding midfielder in the transfer window and that absence of a defensive presence showed today.

Alexis Mac Allister was tasked with being the deepest player against Chelsea and showed his passing range in that role.

But he doesn’t have the steel to thrive in that position like Fabinho did in the past.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

A new addition is only going to add more competition that could end up limiting Elliott’s opportunities.

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia appear to be Liverpool’s main targets but both moves are under threat.

Elliott has done his chances of playing more regularly no harm with his performance for Liverpool against Chelsea as Carragher alluded to.

Liverpool’s summer signings are likely to be given a run in the side as they adapt to their new surroundings.

But if they will know they’re already under pressure from the likes of Elliott and Curtis Jones for their positions in the side.