Leeds United cult hero Ross McCormack has sent a message on social media to Crysencio Summerville after another match-winning display from the forward.

Leeds posted a video message from the 21-year-old on Instagram after a dramatic 3-2 victory yesterday.

Daniel Farke would have been disappointed with the start Leeds made at Carrow Road.

He returned to his old side hoping to come away with three points but had to wait until the final moments to earn a much-needed victory.

Shane Duffy and Gabriel Sara gave the hosts a 2-0 lead going into the break before a change of formation improved Leeds’s fortunes.

Duffy turned into his own net just after the hour mark and Norwich sat back and invited pressure on from the visitors.

Crysencio Summerville was the man who made Norwich pay, equalising with a fantastic finish in the 77th minute before finishing off an incredible solo effort with five minutes left to play.

Ross McCormack has now hailed Summerville and believes the Leeds winger is the best player in the league.

It’s hard to argue against him right now considering the performance he put in yesterday.

McCormack sends Summerville message after Leeds win

Posting on Instagram, the club shared a video of Summerville thanking the travelling fans after a huge result for Daniel Farke’s side.

In reply, McCormack said: “Fed up telling yous. Best player in the league.”

It’s a compliment being sent from one player who arguably had that title to another.

McCormack was sensational while at Elland Road and earned the club a £11m fee when he joined Fulham back in 2014.

Leeds might have been thinking they could have got an even bigger fee for Summerville than they earned from McCormack had he left in the summer.

A £20m valuation was thrown around at one point with several teams interested, but it looks like a wise decision to have kept him at the club.

Summerville will play a vital role this season if he’s going to help Leeds make an immediate return to the Premier League.

He wasn’t the only player to impress yesterday but stole the headlines with a fantastic late brace.