‘Unbelievable’ Leeds player put in a defensive masterclass vs Norwich City

It was a game to remember for Leeds United fans yesterday and Archie Gray once again played a starring role against Norwich City.

The teenager was tasked by manager Daniel Farke to play in an unfamiliar role and his stats, as per Sofascore, suggest he did a phenomenal job.

Leeds United look like one of the teams to beat in the Championship right now.

After a slightly slow start, Daniel Farke has set about chasing down the top two in the league as they look to immediately return to the Premier League.

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leicester City already looked nailed on to win the title but Ipswich Town will be worried about Leeds’s current form and the nature of their performances.

Going two goals behind wasn’t an ideal start for Farke’s side but an incredible second-half comeback will give them so much confidence going into their next match.

Farke tasked Archie Gray with playing at right-back against Norwich and the Leeds academy product didn’t disappoint.

The ‘unbelievable’ teenager was only playing at full-back for the second time this season and looked assured on and off the ball.

The 17-year-old has given his manager another option in that position and is surely one of the most exciting talents in the second tier right now.

Gray stars for Leeds United vs. Norwich City

According to Sofascore, no player made more tackles than Gray’s nine yesterday.

He also made two interceptions are won nine of his 12 duels, showing exceptional tenacity for such a young player.

Gray managed to complete 32 of his 38 passes and took 70 touches at right-back, showcasing the confidence he has on the ball that he normally uses in the middle of the pitch.

The 17-year-old has been impressing all season after making his senior debut on the opening day of the campaign.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Daniel Farke has hailed his endurance although he was withdrawn from England’s Under-19 squad last month to protect him given the number of minutes he’s playing.

Gray showed against Norwich that he’s more than good enough to start for Leeds United every week this season.

Farke will know he has to manage his minutes, especially in the busiest periods of the campaign.

However, when a player is in the form that Gray is in, it’s hard to find the right time to take him out of the side.