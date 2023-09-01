Leeds United have been incredibly busy during the summer transfer window.

There hasn’t been much let-up to the transfer business heading into deadline day either.

Leeds have bolstered their ranks considerably this summer, and have also sold quite a few players too.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Now, with the transfer window’s closure just over 24 hours away, there could yet be more business at Elland Road.

As well as incomings, Leeds will probably have to be mindful of outgoings, with other clubs potentially wanting to sign their players.

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to X to claim that the Whites have rejected a £20million bid from Burnley for Crysencio Summerville.

“Leeds rejected the offer out of hand,” said the transfer insider. “No chance.”

Our view

It’s good to hear that Leeds haven’t hesitated to snub Burnley’s bid for Summerville.

The 21-year-old is a ‘really exceptional‘ talent who looks set for a bright future in the game.

Last season, Summerville registered four goals and two assists in the Premier League despite the team struggling.

With his contract running until 2026, Leeds’ hand is strong with regards to the player’s future and any negotiations.

Leeds have a long, hard season in the Championship and Summerville could well play a big part. Fair play to the Whites for rejecting that bid.