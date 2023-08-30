Ronald de Boer says ‘unstoppable’ midfielder is going to join a club like Liverpool

Ronald de Boer believes reported Reds target Ibrahim Sangare will end up joining a club like Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are still on the lookout for a new midfielder as we enter the final three days of this summer’s transfer window. They have been linked with plenty of names already, including PSV star Sangare.

Here’s what De Boer told VoetbalNieuws about him.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ronald de Boer says Ibrahim Sangare will join a club like Liverpool

Just two weeks ago, journalist Dean Jones claimed that Liverpool could make a move to sign Ibrahim Sangare from PSV Eindhoven.

The talented Ivory Coast international has been amazing in the Eredivisie, and it’s only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.

It has been reported that Sangare will be available for just £32.3 million this month. That is less than a third of what Liverpool were willing to pay for Moises Caicedo.

Links have gone quiet recently, but De Boer thinks he’s good enough to play for a club like Liverpool.

He said: “I think he’s a great player. I think he cannot be kept for PSV. He will still go to a real top team such as Liverpool. Bayern or Paris Saint-Germain? In my opinion, he can handle that.

“I always say: If he gets the Makélélé role, take the ball away and pass it on to someone who can play football well, then he is a golden player for your team. He is in between everything and can rush things. You need those kinds of players in your team.”

Photo by Steve Welsh/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

Liverpool really do need a player in that ‘Makélélé role’.

Wataru Endo has come in and he’s a decent player, but it has to be said that he is just a stop-gap solution. The Reds need one more player in his position, and Sangare would be a good shout.

The Ivorian, branded as an ‘unstoppable‘ player by Roger Schmidt, has all the qualities to succeed at the top club, and Klopp may just prove to be the perfect manager for him.

However, whether a move is possible this late in the window remains to be seen.