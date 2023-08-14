Liverpool now told ‘unstoppable’ midfielder will cost £32.3m this summer

Liverpool have now been told that midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has a release clause in his contract.

Journalist Rik Elfrink posted on social media and shared the update about the ‘unstoppable’ Ivorian international.

It appears as though Liverpool have missed out on two of their top transfer targets this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were playing Chelsea yesterday, but there was an equally important battle going on off the pitch too.

Both teams were desperate to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Liverpool initially had a £111m offer accepted.

However, the player always wanted to go to Chelsea and they have now overtaken Liverpool in the race to sign the Ecuadorian.

For most of the summer, Romeo Lavia appeared to be their top choice, but they were unwilling to pay his asking price.

Chelsea might have just beaten the Reds to his signature too which would be a big blow.

Liverpool may now be looking at the release clause in Ibrahim Sangare’s contract.

The 25-year-old is reportedly a target for Liverpool and may be whom Jurgen Klopp turns to after missing out on Caicedo and Lavia.

Liverpool target Sangare has release clause

Posting on social media, Elfrink said: “Sangaré is therefore in the picture at Bayern and Liverpool and more clubs.

“How heavy in the picture will become apparent in the short term. For PSV it does not matter in terms of revenue: 37.5 million [£32.3m] has previously been reported as the price for the clause.

“Who pays, decides. And PSV has already received [Jerdy] Schouten.”

It’s handy for Liverpool that PSV Eindhoven have already signed their replacement for Sangare.

The midfielder is incredibly highly rated and it was seen as a coup when PSV signed him from Toulouse in 2020.

He could be the solution to Liverpool’s need for a number six which was evident against Chelsea.

However, Sangare is more than just a defensive midfielder and can contribute by dribbling the ball past opposition midfielders and popping up with the odd goal too.

For £32.3m, Liverpool should definitely be looking to activate Sangare’s release clause.

He could turn out to be a real bargain compared to Caicedo and Lavia.