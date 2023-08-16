Liverpool could still move for ‘unstoppable’ midfielder after Romeo Lavia blow

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Liverpool could still move to sign PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare this summer.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to bring in a new holding midfielder over the next couple of weeks.

The Reds went all out for Caicedo over the weekend only for the former Brighton man to complete a switch to Chelsea.

Liverpool had switched their focus to Caicedo after lengthy talks with Southampton over a move for Lavia. And the Saints star is now also closing in on a switch to Stamford Bridge.

It’s left Liverpool on the lookout for a new midfield addition before the window closes and Jones claims Ibrahim Sangare is ‘there for the taking’.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liverpool could move for Sangare

Speaking to GMS, Jones shared what he knows about Liverpool’s interest in Sangare and Monaco star Youssouf Fofana.

“We’re now back at the point where they’ve got to show ambition with a target,” he said. “Beyond Lavia, there’s not really much you can do to sign a player of that profile.

“You can go and test Real Madrid for Aurélien Tchouameni, but you’re probably not going to get him. Beyond that, you’re looking at players like Sangare, maybe Fofana, who have mainly been linked with other clubs but are still there for the taking.

“So yeah, a very strange moment for Liverpool but a very important one that they have to get right.”

There’s no doubt that Liverpool need to bring in at least one fresh face in the middle of the park before the window closes.

After losing both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the Reds need a player who is happy to sit behind Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Sangare has excelled in a deeper-lying midfield role in Holland over the past few seasons and has been labelled an ‘unstoppable’ talent.

The Ivory Coast international would certainly fit the bill for the defensive midfield role at Liverpool, but it remains to be seen whether or not they decide to firm up their interest.

He will certainly come cheaper than the likes of Lavia and Caicedo. But after a frustrating weekend for the Reds, teams will be fully aware of their need for a new midfielder.