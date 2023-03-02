Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want player who Pep Guardiola sold for just £14m











Arsenal are now reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia – a player Pep Guardiola sold just last year.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park, despite signing Jorginho from Chelsea in January.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with moves for both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, after they missed out on the latter in the last transfer window.

Jorginho has stepped up in the absence of Thomas Partey over the past couple of weeks but it seems that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Lavia.

Arsenal want Lavia

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United and Chelsea are among the admirers of the Saints star, as well as Arsenal.

The Gunners have shown interest in the 19-year-old as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer, the outlet notes.

Lavia has been a standout performer in a struggling Saints side this season after his £14 million switch from Manchester City last summer.

The Belgian picked up a hamstring injury earlier in the season, which ruled him out for over a month.

But he’s certainly been catching the eye on the south coast and is now attracting interest from top Premier League sides.

The youngster has been described as a ‘top talent’ and it’s no surprise to see him linked with a move away from St Mary’s already.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of midfielders already and it will be interesting to see where their priorities lie. You get the feeling that Arteta’s men will focus on a move for Rice, but Lavia would be an exciting option for them.

The youngster clearly has a bright future ahead of him and would be a good fit for Arteta’s young and exciting Arsenal side.

