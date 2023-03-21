Romano shares likelihood of Oliver Glasner taking Tottenham job now











Fabrizio Romano has suggested that there is no chance of Tottenham Hotspur target Oliver Glasner leaving Eintracht Frankfurt during the season.

It appears increasingly likely that Spurs will appoint a new manager in the near future. Reports from The Times suggested that the club are in talks with Antonio Conte over a compensation package.

Ryan Mason could reportedly take caretaker charge. And it seems that the chances of Mason becoming Tottenham manager on an interim basis for a second time have increased, with Romano reporting on his YouTube channel that Oliver Glasner will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Christian Falk told CaughtOffside last week that Tottenham are admirers of Glasner. Of course, he has done an outstanding job with Frankfurt, winning the Europa League last season.

The 48-year-old is bound to have a raft of admirers. So Tottenham may be tempted to try and act swiftly to land him. However, Romano has suggested that Glasner will not be going anywhere for the time-being.

Glasner not leaving for Tottenham anytime soon

“Many of you are asking me about Glasner. I already told you that Mauricio Pochettino wants to return to training as soon as possible. Also, same for Luis Enrique. He wants to be back coaching as soon as possible. So these two coaches are waiting to understand what kind of project there will be around Europe, not just Tottenham, but also other possibilities, especially for Pochettino,” he told his YouTube channel.

“But I wanted to clarify on Glasner that, from what I understand at the moment, for the immediate situation, so March, April, there is no way, so Glasner is not leaving Eintracht during the season. This is the feeling around the coach. At the end of the season, he will explore the options also in the Premier League.”

Obviously, it would be a gamble to appoint Mason for the rest of the campaign. He is yet to get his managerial career properly up and running. And Tottenham still have a top-four spot to fight for in the Premier League.

But the next permanent managerial appointment has to be the right one. Tottenham are going to be up against sides such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle who will want to be much better next year.

If that means Spurs turn to Mason to tide them over until the summer, so be it.

It may not be Glasner who takes the gig. But waiting until the end of the season surely makes a lot of sense for Tottenham if their top targets have similar plans to the Austrian.