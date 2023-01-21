'Plan confirmed': Fabrizio Romano confirms Jakub Kiwior to Arsenal is almost done











Arsenal are edging ever closer to completing the signing of Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, according to Fabrizio Romano this morning.

Kiwior emerged as a surprise signing for Arsenal yesterday. A deal is being rapidly advanced for Arsenal to pay around £20m for the Spezia defender. It means Arsenal will add yet another new signing after they confirmed Leandro Trossard yesterday.

And in good Saturday morning news for Arsenal fans, Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to say that Kiwior will be at The Emirates today to complete his medical and put the finishing touches to the deal.

Jakub Kiwior will complete his medical tests in London as new Arsenal player today, then he will be at Emirates. Plan confirmed as €25m deal will be signed also on player side soon. ⚪️🔴🩺 #AFC



Arsenal and Serie A side Spezia have already signed documents yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/R4328Kv4QV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023

Kiwior was a key part of the Poland squad during the World Cup. At 22, he has ample time to improve and will provide cover and competition for Brazilian defender, Gabriel.

The big defender has excelled since moving to Italy. Spezia will make a quick profit on him as well, with Arsenal set to pay around the £20m mark when all is said and done.

TBR’s View: Kiwior can help Arsenal over the line

Smart move this from Arsenal. They go under the radar to sign a defender who very few have been linked with and beat the rush of any potential other interest.

Kiwior has a lot to like in his ‘arsenal’. He is big, strong, but crucially as we saw over in Qatar, he is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Lauded by Robert Lewandowski, Kiwior can more than contribute for Arsenal in the title run in. And after being backed by his board, Mikel Arteta knows he now must deliver.