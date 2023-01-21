Arsenal transfer news: Sky's Dharmesh Sheth shares Jakub Kiwior update

Arsenal are finally up and running in the January transfer window.

After the long-winded Mykhaylo Mudryk saga, the Gunners didn’t waste any time in looking elsewhere.

Arsenal announced the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton on Friday.

And by the looks of it, the Gunners will probably announce a second arrival in the coming days.

The player in question is Jakub Kiwior, who plays for Serie A side Spezia and the Poland national team.

Multiple sources have claimed that Arsenal have reached an agreement with the Italian outfit for their player.

Next, Kiwior will reportedly be flying to London to sign the contract and complete the move to Arsenal.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provided an update on the deal on Friday.

“Arsenal are close to signing the Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior,” he said on The Transfer Show (20/1/23, 17:11).

“The deal is worth £20m and it has been agreed.

“The player is expected in the UK this weekend to discuss personal terms, which aren’t expected to be a problem.

“He could be in attendance at the Emirates on Sunday.

“He’s made nine appearances for Poland and played in all of their games at the World Cup.

“Significantly, he’s a left-sided defender. They are like gold-dust in world football.

“Gabriel has played in all but one of Arsenal’s games this season and he’ll provide competition in the centre of defence.”

‘An extraordinary player’

While Kiwior may not be a household name in England just yet, there have certainly been some rave reviews about him.

One of those came from fellow Poland international and Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski, one of the best strikers in the world.

In September last year, Sempre Milan quoted Lewandowski as saying: “I noticed him [Kiwior] in the warm-up before the game and wondered who he was.

“Then, I saw him in the game and I realised that he is an extraordinary player. He has enormous potential.”

Arsenal deserve credit for January transfer business – TBR View

Amazing how quickly things can change in the transfer window.

This time last week, Arsenal were seemingly cruising towards the signing of Mudryk.

Then, everything turned a bit chaotic on Saturday evening, and soon enough, he was a Chelsea player.

But Arsenal have turned ‘trust the process’ into an art form.

One week on, and the Gunners have themselves a really good forward at a fraction of the price in Trossard.

Meanwhile, the Kiwior news came out of nowhere really, but he looks like a top talent.

There could well be more to come after him too, with Ivan Fresneda said to be a target for Arsenal too.

Fair play to Edu and Mikel Arteta.