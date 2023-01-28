Romano says Arsenal target Weston McKennie is heading to Leeds for medical











Leeds United have all-but beaten Arsenal to the signing of Weston McKennie, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites had been in talks with Juventus over the United States international over the last few days.

However, the Gunners were reported to have made a bid for McKennie too.

Both Leeds and Arsenal have been looking for midfield reinforcements in the January transfer window.

In fact, the Gunners may be even more eager to bolster their ranks now.

Before Thomas Partey’s injury on Friday, Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal were looking for a new midfielder.

Now, Partey is set to undergo an MRI scan to assess the severity of the rib injury he picked up against Manchester City.

With that in mind, Arsenal could well have looked to intensity their interest in McKennie.

However, it looks as though the Elland Road side has beaten Arsenal to the 24-year-old midfielder.

Earlier today, Romano said “here we go” on McKennie to Leeds.

Now, the transfer insider has reported that the player will travel to England in the next 24 hours for his medical.

Weston McKennie will travel to England in the next 24h to undergo medical test and sign the contract as new Leeds Utd player. ⚪️✈️🇺🇸 #LUFC



€1.2m loan fee, €33m plus add-ons as buy option, personal terms agreed.



Move confirmed ✅ #USMNT pic.twitter.com/zb36cMJTkK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

Credit to Leeds for sealing a deal for McKennie. They’ve got themselves an ‘extraordinary‘ player.

However, Arsenal will now wonder whether they should’ve pushed harder to sign the Juve ace.

The Gunners have been focusing on Moises Caicedo, but Brighton continue to play hardball over his signature.

Arsenal desperately need a new midfielder before the transfer window shuts, so they need to work hard and quick.

This will be one to watch over the coming days.

Can Arsenal sign Caicedo, will they find an alternative, or will they miss out altogether before the window shuts?