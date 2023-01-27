Report: Arsenal have bid for Leeds United target Weston McKennie











Arsenal and Leeds United are battling it out for the signature of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who apparently dreams of joining Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to the Italian publication La Repubblica, who claim that the American could be on the move in the final few days of the transfer window, and the Premier League looks like his likeliest destination.

McKennie has been heavily linked with a number of English clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds United.

Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to the Premier League for over a year now, and the American could finally get that big transfer before the window shuts on Tuesday.

The report claims that Juve are willing to let McKennie leave Turin this month because he’s “tactically and technically difficult to manage” for Massimiliano Allegri.

Leeds have been heavily linked with a move to sign McKennie over the last few days, but if the report is to be believed, Arsenal have made an attempt to lure him away from the grasps of the Elland Road club.

The Gunners have apparently made an offer close to €30 million (£26.34m) to sign McKennie. Juventus feel that’s a ‘very interesting figure’ for a player like the American, who seems certain to leave Turin in the coming days.

However, the report then claims that McKennie has already said yes to Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch about a transfer to Elland Road this month. The Whites are reportedly now in ‘full negotiations’ with Juve to iron out a deal as quickly as possible.

McKennie, who joined Juventus initially on loan back in 2020, still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

He dreams of joining Tottenham

If there’s one club McKennie has been heavily linked with for over a year, it’s Arsenal’s fierce North London rivals, Tottenham.

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato revealed just about a week ago that the USMNT star, who has been branded as an ‘extraordinary’ player, actually dreams of a move to Spurs.

He told 1 Football Club on 1 Station Radio: “As far as the January market is concerned, the club (Juventus) will tend to sell because it would like to raise cash. First with McKennie. He dreams of Tottenham, but there are currently only offers from lower Premier League clubs.”

As things stand, Spurs seem to be focused on other areas of the pitch. That could open the door for Arsenal or Leeds to sign McKennie in the coming days.

