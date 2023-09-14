Romano now says there is ‘optimism’ at Arsenal that 24-year-old will sign new contract

Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Arsenal are optimistically pushing on with contract talks with their captain Martin Odegaard.

Romano took to X to share the update early this morning.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

It has been reported that Arsenal were keen to tie the Norwegian down to a new deal and Romano says there’s reason for optimism.

He said: “Arsenal keep working on Ødegaard’s new deal with optimism.”

This will of course be excellent news for Arsenal fans given just how good the 24-year-old has been since arriving permanently.

Perhaps a surprise captain to some, Odegaard is now really growing into the role.

Moreover, the midfielder also excelled for his country over the break.

Odegaard was brilliant for Norway this week and showed an entirely different part of his game.

The £30m man made the most successful tackles for his side, a facet of his game that is really improving.

Odegaard is now taking responsibility in all aspects and Romano’s update regarding his contract at Arsenal is no surprise.

Romano says Arsenal are optimistic about Odegaard’s new contract

Of course, the Norway international would be the latest in a string of new deals at Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson all signed new deals across the summer.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Therefore it’s clear that Arsenal are keen to be in control and in a strong position when it comes to their key assets.

And there’s no better time to start negotiations than when Arsenal are flying high under Mikel Arteta.

A new Arsenal contract for captain Martin Odegaard will be a huge statement for the club, and fans will soon hope to see further Romano updates.

Odegaard now embodies all that is good about Arsenal and his renewed deal will be as important as any new signing.