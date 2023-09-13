National media rave about Martin Odegaard after coming out on top of one unexpected stat

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard was once again brilliant for Norway last night but his highlights from the game might surprise some.

Although he scored a well deserved goal, Odegaard was arguably more effective with his work off of the ball.

Photo by LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

That’s according to Norwegian outlet Tv2 who were full of praise for the industrious attitude that the captain showed.

Tv2’s match rating pointed out: “Today he is really enjoying himself on the pitch. Finally the score came!

“After that, he offers great technical details.

“In addition, the effort without the ball is great. Has the most successful tackles of all.”

Odegaard certainly isn’t known for his tackling at Arsenal, but this Norway performance does bode well.

Upon the arrival of Kai Havertz at Arsenal, Odegaard has played a slightly deeper role in Mikel Arteta’s midfield three at times.

The club and country captain does now take a lot of responsibility for Arsenal’s structure off of the ball.

And although he’s been making a more concerted effort heading towards his own goal, these tackling stats will be a surprise.

Arsenal’s Odegaard surprised Norway with his superb tackling

The match rating in discussion also mentions that Odegaard had finally put an end to something of a goal-drought with his country.

Odegaard had not scored for Norway since March last year despite never missing a game.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

And whilst goal-scoring is just one of several feathers in the midfielder’s bow, his record for his country is quite surprising.

Arsenal’s Odegaard has scored just three times in 53 caps for Norway.

Something you’d definitely imagine he’d like to improve.

Nonetheless, Odegaard’s thoughts will now surely be firmly locked on Arsenal’s trip to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Arteta’s team suffered a big blow to their title hopes last season with defeat at Everton – something they’ll want to put right.