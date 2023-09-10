Fabrizio Romano offers fresh Martin Odegaard contract update with Arsenal ‘optimistic’

Martin Odegaard is one of the top players at Arsenal right now as they continue to build under Mikel Arteta.

The Norwegian was made skipper by Arteta and has embraced the role by becoming the first name on the teamsheet.

And now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Odegaard could be in line for a brand new contract.

Arsenal confident of agreeing new contract for Martin Odegaard

Arsenal have handed out a number of new contracts in recent months, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale among the players to be rewarded.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And according to Fabrizio Romano (for CaughtOffside), Odegaard is ‘in love’ with the Gunners, meaning a new contract will be no problem.

“Odegaard is in love with Arsenal, and Arsenal are in love with Odegaard, so the feeling is mutual that they will continue together for a long time,” Romano said.

“Odegaard is club captain, and an important player on and off the pitch. Arsenal are now planning to continue contract negotiations with Odegaard in the next weeks and months, in order to get a new deal done, following the fine work they did to tie down other star players such as Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale and Reiss Nelson in recent months.

“Now it’s time for Odegaard – and Arsenal are very optimistic about a positive outcome to this story, with the Norwegian likely to sign a new long-term deal with an improved salary. We’re just waiting for the negotiations to continue in the next weeks and months.”

Odegaard was a £30m signing by Arsenal from Real Madrid and has looked every bit the bargain ever since making that move.

A key signing

While making new signings is always important for clubs like Arsenal, keeping your best players is also one of the biggest issues that needs sorting.

They’ve moved well to tie down some key players and moving onto Odegaard seems a very sensible move.

Odegaard has been different class for the Gunners since moving and will only go on to get better and better. If this contract can be tied up quickly, then it’s yet another massive bonus for Arsenal.