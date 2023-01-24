Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eyeing Weston McKennie on loan











Arsenal are interested in Weston McKennie, with the Gunners keen to take the Juventus midfielder on loan with an option to buy in the summer transfer window, according to a report from 90min.

The Gunners have been extremely busy over the last few days, signing both Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior. And it seems that the Premier League leaders feel that they have more work to do.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

90min reports that Juventus have offered McKennie to a number of Premier League sides. The USMNT international has had a mixed time since arriving in Turin. And it seems that the Old Lady are ready to move the 24-year-old on.

Arsenal want to take McKennie on loan

The report claims that Arsenal want McKennie. But they would like to take the £20 million-rated former Schalke man on a loan deal which comes with an option to buy. Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa are also admirers of the American. He has reportedly rejected the chance however, to sign for Unai Emery’s men.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Arsenal had success negotiating a loan deal for a Juventus midfielder 12 months ago. The Athletic reported that Edu agreed a temporary move for Arthur Melo in Mikel Arteta’s side’s push for the top-four. However, the Arsenal hierarchy ultimately put paid to the deal.

So it will be interesting to see if they can now agree terms for McKennie. Arsenal deciding against the move for Arthur has proved to be a blessing. He has since arrived in the Premier League – joining Liverpool in the summer – but he has not had the best time.

McKennie’s difficulties in Italy may put some Arsenal fans off. But he has been labelled an ‘extraordinary‘ talent in the past. And he was superb at the World Cup. So there is definitely potential there.

And a loan with an option to buy would leave the Gunners in a very strong position heading into the summer.