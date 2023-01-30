Romano asked if Manchester City could hijack Spurs move for Porro











Fabrizio Romano has told the House of Champions podcast that Manchester City are not currently considering stepping in to snatch Pedro Porro as Tottenham Hotspur desperately try and finalise a deal for the right-back.

Spurs fans must be feeling a sense of disbelief as it appears that their move for Porro is on the brink of collapse. The Athletic reported early on Monday that the move was off just as the 23-year-old prepared to undergo a medical.

Romano himself then suggested on Twitter that talks were still ongoing between Tottenham and Sporting. And it now appears that Spurs are still trying to find a way to negotiate a deal once and for all.

Manchester City unlikely to make Porro move

Of course, another club could yet throw a spanner in the works. Manchester City sold Porro to Sporting in the summer. And they have a buy-back clause worth £17.6 million.

City are ready to shock many by letting Joao Cancelo join Bayern Munich on an initial loan, according to The Athletic.

That prompted one viewer to ask Romano whether Cancelo’s departure could lead to Pep Guardiola’s men making their own move for Porro. However, he suggested that the Premier League champions have already given Tottenham the green light to make their move.

“At the moment, no. At the moment, they’re not conversing for Porro,” he told House of Champions when asked whether City could make a move for Porro.

“I think they’re focused on different kind of situations, of players. And I would not be surprised if Man City will keep the same squad. Also, they were considering Cancelo a left-back more than a right-back.”

Tottenham fans will certainly refuse to believe anything is done until Porro is holding a Spurs shirt and an announcement has been made.

For much of the last few days, the deal was on the verge of completion. A medical was seemingly imminent. And Porro appeared to say goodbye to the Sporting fans.

So Romano saying Manchester City do not want Porro will do little to alleviate Tottenham fans’ concerns.