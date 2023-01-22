Roma make move to sign ‘incredible’ Newcastle and Tottenham transfer target











Gianluca Di Marzio claims that AS Roma have now made their move to sign reported Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target Hakim Ziyech.

Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte are seemingly both in the market for attacking reinforcements this month.

Newcastle have just allowed Chris Wood to join Nottingham Forest on loan while Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski have struggled with injuries at Tottenham this season.

Both clubs have been linked with a move for Ziyech, with Chelsea certainly showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market after bringing in Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport just last night that Ziyech is ready for a new challenge after a difficult spell in west London.

Now, Jose Mourinho’s side have entered the race to sign the 29-year-old but they could face a stumbling block over his salary.

Roma make move for Ziyech

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Roma have already contacted Ziyech’s agent over a possible move to Serie A,

The journalist states the move is connected to the fact that Nicolo Zaniolo looks set to leave the Stadio Olimpico after he has also been linked with Spurs.

But the Giallorossi may find it difficult to pull off a move due to Ziyech’s sizeable salary at Chelsea.

The Moroccan international hasn’t managed to nail down a starting place at Stamford Bridge after making the switch from Ajax back in 2020.

He arrived in the Premier League with plenty of promise after impressing in Holland and during Ajax’s famous Champions League run in 2019.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ben Jacobs reported last week that Howe is a huge admirer of Ziyech, but in a similar case to Roma, his wages are a stumbling block.

As for Spurs, they were linked with the winger over the summer and The Telegraph claims that the Blues have even offered Ziyech as part of a deal to sign Yves Bissouma this month.

The Chelsea winger would arguably be a brilliant addition to both squads, providing he can recapture the ‘incredible’ form he produced for Ajax.

He performed excellently for Morocco during the World Cup and despite getting more chances in the Chelsea side of late, he seems set on a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Show all