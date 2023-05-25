Rodgers wanted 'exceptional' forward in 2021 who's reportedly now open to permanent Tottenham move this summer











Tottenham Hotspur appear to be considering Brendan Rodgers as they continue their search for their next manager.

It was reported by Football Transfers on Thursday that Spurs had even offered Brendan Rodgers the manager’s job, with the likes of Graham Potter and Luis Enrique on standby.

It would be a shock if Rodgers came in at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. His stock has fallen over the last 18 months, with Leicester City sacking him earlier this season.

Rodgers may want Danjuma to stay at Tottenham

But he would arguably be a safe pair of hands if he did get the role. So – having seen Nuno Espírito Santo arrive a couple of years ago – it doesn’t seem out of the question that Rodgers does come in.

One player who may benefit if Rodgers does get the job is Arnaut Danjuma.

Obviously, it has been a really tough loan spell for Danjuma. He barely kicked a ball under Antonio Conte. And he has not played a huge amount more since his departure.

Reports from Football London this week suggested that Danjuma is open to signing for Tottenham permanently. He is settled in North London. But he wants assurances over the amount of game-time he would receive.

And perhaps there is reason to think Rodgers may offer him that chance. The Daily Mail reported in 2021 that Leicester City were one of the teams eyeing then-Bournemouth forward Danjuma.

At the time, Leicester had just finished fifth in the Premier League – two places higher than Tottenham. So Rodgers obviously felt that the ‘exceptional‘ Danjuma had the quality to contribute at the sharp end of the table.

Admittedly, it would really not excite Tottenham fans if they appointed Rodgers as manager and made a permanent move for Danjuma.

But based on reports this week, perhaps the likelihood of the pair being at Spurs next season has now increased significantly.