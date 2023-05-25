Report: Tottenham have now offered 'unbelievable' 50-year-old the chance to become their manager











Tottenham Hotspur have offered Brendan Rodgers the chance to become the new manager.

That is according to a stunning report from Football Transfers, which suggests that Spurs are keeping a number of other options on standby.

Of course, the day started in dramatic fashion for Tottenham fans, with Arne Slot deciding that he will be staying at Feyenoord.

Tottenham offer Rodgers the manager’s job

Slot appeared to be an exciting option for many fans. And his decision appeared to be a real blow ahead of the final game of the campaign.

But it seems that Tottenham have not wasted too long to switch their focus elsewhere. According to a report from Football Transfers, Rodgers has now been offered the Tottenham job.

It must be noted that the report also states that Spurs have denied that that is the case. But the board are in favour of the 50-year-old coming in.

Meanwhile, there remains interest in other targets, including Luis Enrique. But it seems that the position may be Rodgers’ for the taking if he wants the post.

Rodgers has huge amounts of experience in the Premier League. However, it is surely fair to say that plenty of Tottenham fans will be so underwhelmed if he comes in.

His stock has fallen dramatically over the last 18 months. And obviously, he was most recently sacked by Leicester City as the Foxes battled relegation.

He has been described as an ‘unbelievable‘ manager in the past. And he did a very good job for much of his time with the likes of Swansea, Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester.

But this would not be a particularly exciting choice. So Tottenham supporters will probably hope that there is a further twist to come if they have indeed offered Rodgers the job.