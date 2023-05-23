Report: 'Exceptional' 26-year-old is open to completing permanent Tottenham move this summer











Arnaut Danjuma has settled at Tottenham Hotspur and is open to the possibility of making his loan move permanent this summer.

That is according to a report from Football London, which suggests that the forward would be looking for assurances before committing his long-term future to Spurs.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It has been a turbulent time at Tottenham for Arnaut Danjuma. It appeared to be a coup when the club snatched the forward from Everton’s grasp, completing a loan move during the January transfer window.

Danjuma open to permanent Tottenham move

However, he barely featured under Antonio Conte. He has still not been able to enjoy a consistent run in the side. But he has featured in Tottenham’s last eight Premier League games.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Some may have expected that a line would be drawn under his spell in the summer. But it would appear that there is a chance that Danjuma could be in the squad next season.

Football London reports that Danjuma is open to signing for Tottenham permanently. He has settled well in North London and would be prepared to stick around if he received assurances over game-time.

That may seem unlikely right now. However, Spurs are going to have a new manager next year. And that may change a lot of things amongst the current squad.

Of course, the name who appears to be on pole position to become Tottenham manager is Arne Slot. It is probably a lazy suggestion, but perhaps staying will be more likely if his countryman ends up taking the post.

Much may depend on what Villarreal want for Danjuma. But Tottenham would certainly be wise to ask the question if their next boss is a fan of the ‘exceptional‘ 26-year-old.