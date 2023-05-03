Robbie Keane once went on rant about £10m Leeds player, now they’re working together











Robbie Keane once went on a passionate rant about Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford.

The pair will now be working together as Keane has joined Sam Allardyce’s backroom staff at Elland Road.

However, he might have some apologising to do when he arrives, after once having a go at Bamford.

It’s been all change at Leeds over the past 48 hours.

Sporting director Victor Orta was relieved of his duties after six years at the club.

Javi Gracia’s tenure as manager was much shorter, but he too was let go with Premier League survival at stake.

The club have now turned to Sam Allardyce to steady the ship for the final four games.

He’s without his normal assistant Sammy Lee for a bizarre reason.

It means Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane will be assisting him for the final few weeks of the season.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Keane may have to speak to Patrick Bamford as soon as he arrives at the club.

The £10m forward may not have forgotten about 2019 rant.

Keane working his Bamford at Leeds

While working for the Republic of Ireland national team, Keane was frustrated with the lack of players choosing to represent the country.

Keane picked on Leeds forward Bamford as an example of someone who should want to play for the country.

“I spoke to you about it years ago, do you remember?” Keane said. “And the values are still the same, they will never change.

“You’re representing your country and if you want to play for Ireland, you come play for us. We’re not going to go and chase you.

“I’ll tell you with Patrick Bamford, he should be chasing us. He should want to come here. If he doesn’t want to, no problem.

“We shouldn’t be chasing people, by the way. That’s what winds me up. We shouldn’t be chasing people.”

Bamford won’t have much choice but to play for Keane at Leeds for the rest of the season.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 29-year-old is one of the few players who’s form actually improved under Javi Gracia.

He’s going to need to score plenty more goals in their final games given their defensive woes.

Sam Allardyce’s first task couldn’t be any more difficult.

He faces a trip to Manchester City who are in the form of their lives chasing down Arsenal to secure another Premier League title.

Show all