'He wanted': Victor Orta and Radrizzani really disagreed about 49-year-old manager at Leeds - journalist











According to David Ornstein, Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani really disagreed over the decision to sack Jesse Marsch at Leeds back in February.

The American coach was dismissed after a loss to Nottingham Forest back in the winter, and according to Ornstein, speaking on NBC, the Whites’ Director of Football was not on board with that decision at the time.

Indeed, Ornstein says that Orta wanted Marsch to be given more time, but Radrizzani went over his right-hand-man’s head and pulled the trigger.

Orta wanted Marsch to stay

Ornstein shared what he knows about Orta and Marsch.

“Victor Orta has departed. A project that started in 2017 and it has had highs and lows. Now he wanted Javi Gracia to be given longer, he wanted Jesse Marsch to be given longer, and that was his pick as well. The Leeds hierarchy, and in particular Andrea Radrizzani disagreed with that,” Ornstein said.

Vindicated

Victor Orta got a lot wrong at Leeds, but we can’t help but think that he was right here.

Yes, Jesse Marsch didn’t do the best of jobs at Leeds, but you can’t argue that things haven’t gone downhill since his departure.

The reality is that when Leeds sacked Marsch the managerial pool was very shallow, hence why they ended up hiring Javi Gracia who was by no means their first-choice.

Of course, it’s impossible to say what Leeds would’ve been able to do if they’d kept Marsch at the helm, but it’s hard to imagine that he’d have done much worse than Gracia in recent weeks.

Orta can still make a strong argument that sacking Marsch at that moment in time was the wrong decision.

