Report: Sam Allardyce is bringing 42-year-old coach to Leeds with him, he was Sky pundit last weekend











Sam Allardyce is set to become the new Leeds United manager, but his arrival isn’t the only change at Elland Road in terms of the coaching staff.

Indeed, Karl Robinson is also coming in as his assistant manager, while Allardyce also wanted to bring Sammy Lee with him, but the 64-year-old couldn’t come over due to the fact he’s on jury duty at the moment.

With Lee out of the picture, Allardyce has had to look elsewhere, and he’s turned to a man who knows Leeds United very well in the shape of Robbie Keane.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to Matt Lawton from The Times, Keane is set to join Allardyce at Leeds as a first-team coach.

This is very interesting to say the least. After all, just last week Keane was doing punditry for Sky Sports on the Liverpool vs Tottenham game, so this is quite the change for the 42-year-old within a matter of days.

The former Tottenham striker should be able to teach the Leeds attackers a thing or two. After all, he was one of the most technically gifted forwards in the Premier League during his era, while he has had some coaching experience in the past, managing Indian outfit, ATK, back in 2018, while also working with the Republic of Ireland team in recent years.

Interestingly, Allardyce never actually managed Robbie Keane during his playing career. The two very nearly overlapped at West Ham in the early 2010s, but their paths somehow never crossed.

However, during Allardyce’s time as the manager of Blackburn Rovers, he was very open about the fact he did want to sign Keane for the Lancashire club, so it’s not all that surprising to see him bring him in as a coach here as he clearly admired him during his playing career.

Keane, Allardyce and Robinson will make up the backroom team at Leeds, but whether or not this proves to be a dream team remains to be seen.

Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

