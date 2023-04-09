Robbie Fowler now says Mikel Arteta has transformed Granit Xhaka at Arsenal











Robbie Fowler has now said that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has completely transformed midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Writing in his column for The Mirror, Fowler was previewing Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool this afternoon.

Both sides will be desperate to pick up three points today, but for very different reasons.

The Gunners will want to maintain their gap over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s side once again closed the gap to five points with a 4-1 win over Southampton yesterday.

Arsenal couldn’t be facing Liverpool at a better time, with Jurgen Klopp’s side horrendously out of form.

They were lucky to come away from Chelsea with a point, who are in an even worse position this season.

In contrast, Arsenal have replaced Liverpool as Manchester City’s closest rivals.

And Robbie Fowler has been amazed by the work Mikel Arteta has done with Granit Xhaka this season.

The £120,000-a-week midfielder has thrived in a new role in the team, and without the captain’s armband weighing him down.

Fowler amazed by Xhaka transformation under Arteta

Ahead of Arsenal’s massive game at Anfield, Fowler wrote: “I remember a couple of years back, even more recently than that in fact, he [Arteta] was getting booed by his own fans and there were genuine questions about his chances of survival.

“And players like Granit Xhaka looked finished.

“Instead, they showed belief in Arteta’s methods and his philosophy, and most importantly in the environment he was fostering.

“His back for Xhaka, for instance, has delivered a player who has been vital this season, but also one who buys into the environment completely.”

Robbie Fowler isn’t the only person who admitted he was wrong about Xhaka until his recent work under Arteta.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Kevin Campbell recently said that he too would have happily seen him leave The Emirates.

Even though he’s not club captain anymore, Xhaka is still clearly one of the leaders on the pitch.

Himself and Oleksandr Zinchenko have very much assisted Martin Odegaard in leading Arsenal’s impressive title charge.

Arteta singled Xhaka out for praise last month, as he continues to go from strength to strength.

Even though Arsenal are linked with midfielders such as Declan Rice in the summer, it’s hard to see Xhaka not playing a role next season.

