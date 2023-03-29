Kevin Campbell asked if he wants Arsenal to keep Granit Xhaka next year











Kevin Campbell has backed Granit Xhaka to stay at Arsenal beyond this season and even potentially sign a new contract with the Gunners.

Few Arsenal players have experienced a more dramatic turnaround at the Emirates than Granit Xhaka. There have been several occasions in the past where it has appeared that Xhaka’s relationship with Arsenal fans has been damaged beyond repair.

Campbell himself admitted to the Highbury Squad podcast that he wanted Xhaka to leave at one stage. However, the 30-year-old is now playing the best football of his Arsenal career.

He has been a revelation in the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta’s side. And he has played such an important role in guiding Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table.

Campbell wants Xhaka to stay at Arsenal next season

It has led to speculation that Xhaka could sign a new Arsenal contract.

Campbell was asked whether he wants Xhaka to stay beyond this season. And he suggested that his view on the midfielder has completely changed during the campaign.

“You know my feelings on this. I wanted him gone, I did,” he told Highbury Squad. “He’s made me eat humble pie so many times this season. He’s been phenomenal this season.

“And do you know what, he does have some issues in certain games at the top of the pitch because he’s not used to it. He’s learning a new skill at 30 years old. So sometimes it’s not always going to go his way. But do you know what, we’ve needed Granit Xhaka so much this season.”

Whenever Xhaka had a brighter patch of form, there always seemed to be a caveat. As good as he could be, there was a sense that Arsenal would simply never be able to fully rely on their £35 million signing.

No matter how well he played in one game, there was always a concern that he would make a costly mistake in the very next game. And it never seemed possible that he would play well enough over a sustained period to win the trust of fans.

But that is exactly what he has done over the last 18 months. He has been exceptional. And Arsenal have absolutely no reason to consider selling him this summer unless a club comes in with big, big money.