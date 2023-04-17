Robbie Earle says Arsenal are so much better when Thomas Partey plays











Pundit Robbie Earle has said that Arsenal are so much better when Thomas Partey is in the team.

Speaking on the 2 Robbies Podcast, Earle was assessing their 2-2 draw with West Ham United yesterday.

It was a result that opened up the Premier League title race even further, after Manchester City’s win on Saturday.

Although the result was far from ideal, it was the performance that would have worried plenty of Arsenal fans.

It was a mistake from Thomas Partey that eventually led to West Ham’s first goal.

After giving the ball away to Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes ended up giving away a penalty.

Partey was also booked in the first-half, and Mikel Arteta was forced to replace him with Jorginho to avoid the Ghanaian being sent off.

Earle has admitted that Arsenal look like a much strong side with Partey in the team.

His absence due to injury earlier in the season threatened to derail their title challenge.

However, the Gunners are still in pole position, even with a daunting trip to The Etihad on the horizon.

Earle says Partey could be Arsenal title decider

Speaking about the £45m midfielder, Earle said: “In Thomas Partey I think [he will be] an integral part of if they’re going to win it, and how they’re going to win it if they do, [because of] Partey’s role.

“When he came back as he’s had a few injuries early on, when he came back he’s been so much better in the team.”

Mikel Arteta was far from happy with Partey yesterday, and was furious that he kept giving the ball away.

It was one of his weakest performances for Arsenal since joining the club, although admittedly he’s set a very high bar this season.

In fact, Jamie Carragher admitted it was the worst he’d ever seen him play.

Earle’s suggestion that Partey will be key to Arsenal potentially winning the title is accurate.

No one else in Arsenal’s squad can fulfil that role like Partey, as he dictates and disrupts from a deep midfield position.

Jorginho or Granit Xhaka could potentially be deployed there in his absence, but they both have different skillsets.

He will need to be back to his best for the final seven games to help the Gunners try and get over the line.

