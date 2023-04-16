Jamie Carragher tears into Thomas Partey before half-time











Jamie Carragher described Thomas Partey’s performance in the first-half of Arsenal’s clash with West Ham as the worst he has seen from the midfielder.

Carragher was speaking on Super Sunday (broadcast on Sky Sports; 16/4; 14:21) as the Gunners failed to hold onto their 2-0 lead at the London Stadium.

Of course, Arsenal went into the game after throwing a 2-0 lead away at Liverpool last weekend. But Gunners fans would have been forgiven for not expecting history to repeat itself when they went 2-0 in front early on against West Ham.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s men played some more sensational football going forward. And West Ham do not have the same quality Liverpool do in attack.

Carragher criticises Thomas Partey during Arsenal clash

However, David Moyes’ side were able to give the Premier League leaders a scare before half-time. Declan Rice did brilliantly to win the ball off of Thomas Partey. And that led to Lucas Paqueta being brought down inside the box by Gabriel.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Said Benrahma converted the penalty to halve the deficit. And shortly after, Carragher expressed his surprise at how poor Partey had been for the league leaders.

“Thomas Partey’s been fantastic this season for Arsenal, but this is the worst I’ve seen him play. He’s just not at the races at all,” he told Super Sunday.

It will concern Mikel Arteta to see his side give away the momentum in a game so easily once again. Obviously, Liverpool still have world-class players in their ranks. And most things are possible at Anfield.

But West Ham are battling for relegation. There is not a good feeling surrounding David Moyes’ side right now. And things looked set to turn toxic on Sunday. There was one moment where an aimless ball forward led to plenty of boos from the home fans.

The game was there for the taking for Arsenal. And on another day, West Ham may have been level going into the break of a game which should have been put to bed perhaps inside 20 minutes.

Arsenal only have themselves to blame after handing Manchester City the advantage in the title race.