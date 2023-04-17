Arteta gave Arsenal player a rollicking during West Ham draw











Mikel Arteta lost his temper with Thomas Partey during Arsenal’s draw with West Ham after the midfielder kept giving possession away following his costly first-half mistake.

That is according to Football London, who noted that the Arsenal boss wanted his side to try and regain some control of the game after conceding a penalty which allowed the Hammers back into a contest which should have been put to bed in the first 20 minutes.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Thomas Partey has been such a key component of the Gunners’ success this season. It is no coincidence that Arsenal’s best season, by far, since his arrival has come in the campaign in which he has made, by far, his most appearances in the Premier League.

Arteta lost his temper with Partey during Arsenal draw

But he cost Arsenal on Sunday. His attempt to casually flick the ball over Declan Rice on the edge of his own penalty area allowed West Ham to win the penalty which handed them a lifeline.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The goal inspired the Irons. And from there, Arsenal largely appeared to be a shadow of the side that played some scintillating football beforehand.

Certainly, Partey was really struggling. Jamie Carragher noted that it was the worst he had seen Partey play. And it seems that his manager was not impressed either.

According to Football London, Mikel Arteta gave Partey a rollicking after he gave away possession once again on Sunday.

It was no surprise that Partey was involved in the first Arsenal changes of the afternoon, with the 29-year-old coming off midway through the second-half.

It was a really poor day at the office.

Arsenal have the perfect game up next. They are facing a Southampton side which appear to be in big, big trouble. They lack creativity and sit bottom of the table.

And you can almost guarantee that the Gunners will not let up again if they go 2-0 up early on.