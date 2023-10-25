Rob Lee now says that 25-year-old Newcastle player is in ‘the best form of his career’

Newcastle United legend Rob Lee has suggested that midfielder Sean Longstaff is currently in the best form of his career.

Lee was speaking on TalkSPORT (25/10 9:09am) ahead of another huge night of European football at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side are flying high right now after a dominating 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

His team were barely tested on Saturday and go into this evening’s match with their famous victory over Paris Saint-Germain still fresh in their memory.

The atmosphere at St. James’ Park may have overwhelmed Kylian Mbappe and co. but Dortmund are very much used to a raucous crowd.

Eddie Howe has a few big selection decisions to make throughout the squad.

One player Rob Lee believes might be in too good form to be dropped for Newcastle right now is Sean Longstaff.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 25-year-old wasn’t fit enough to start Newcastle’s first four league games but hasn’t missed a minute since.

He’ll be desperate to build on the goal he scored against PSG last time out tonight.

Lee raves about Newcastle midfielder Longstaff

Rob Lee was asked whether Newcastle needed to make a signing to replace Sandro Tonali as he looks set to receive an extended ban.

Lee wasn’t so sure and said: “It’s not a necessity, they’ve got some very, very good players. Sean Longstaff, he’s in the best form of his career.

“You know, for me, he should be in the England squad. We’ve got [Joe] Willock coming back who will be like signing a new player again.

“So, we’ve got plenty of cover in there. Joelinton’s been injured and he’s back now so we’ve got loads and loads of cover.”

Eddie Howe recently admitted that he’d been blown away by Longstaff since he arrived at the club.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

He’s the perfect example of a player who has gone from strength to strength since Howe joined Newcastle.

Plenty of Newcastle fans will agree with Lee that Longstaff is unlucky not to have been recognised by Gareth Southgate yet.

The likes of Kalvin Phillips – who has been linked with Newcastle recently – are being called up despite barely playing at club level.

Another top performance in the Champions League tonight might just turn the England manager’s head.