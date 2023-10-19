Newcastle now likely to agree deal to sign ‘unbelievable’ 27-year-old before January window opens

Newcastle United are likely to agree a deal with Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips before the January transfer window even opens, with the Magpies already meeting with his agents.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, which notes that Eddie Howe’s men view the 27-year-old as a key target for the winter.

Kalvin Phillips has had an extremely difficult time since moving to Manchester City in 2022. The England international has struggled to move beyond the periphery of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Guardiola’s reluctance to use him while Rodri has been suspended seems to have brought everything to a head. And it appears that Phillips is ready to move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle likely to agree Kalvin Phillips deal before January

TEAMtalk reports that Newcastle have met with Phillips’ representatives as they prepare to lose Sandro Tonali for a lengthy period. Phillips wants the move. And the report claims that agreeing a deal is likely to be straightforward, with Manchester City open to letting him move on.

In fact, TEAMtalk reports that Newcastle are likely to agree a deal before the January window even opens.

Smart signing for Magpies on the right terms

It will be interesting to see what terms the two clubs try to agree. Presumably, City would like to make much of the £45 million they spent on the former Leeds man back.

Newcastle meanwhile, have hardly splashed the cash under their new owners. So they may not see the merit in paying anywhere near that much for someone who has had such a quiet spell at City.

But he is an ‘unbelievable‘ talent at his best. So it is very good news that Newcastle appear to be on pole position to get a deal done.

And with Euro 2024 just around the corner, Phillips is surely going to be pretty keen to make sure that he secures a move in the coming months.