Eddie Howe says £50k-a-week Newcastle man has been brilliant since he’s arrived

Eddie Howe has now taken a moment to appreciate Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff after an historic win against PSG last night.

Howe was speaking to CBS Sports after the game and said he’s been able to rely on Longstaff ever since he was appointed.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Newcastle manager said: “He’s performed brilliantly for me since I have been here.

“Very, very reliable.”

Of course, it was Longstaff who scored Newcastle’s third goal in the 4-1 win at St. James’ Park.

And Longstaff perhaps wouldn’t have been starting had Howe had his whole complement available.

Joelinton wasn’t available through injury but surely would have taken Longstaff’s place if fit.

And on that note, perhaps Longstaff has become slightly underrated under Howe at Newcastle.

It wasn’t so long ago that the likes of Manchester United were being linked with a huge bid for the £50k-a-week man.

Alongside the likes of Elliot Anderson, Longstaff is now a fantastic squad option for Howe to call up at Newcastle.

And these kind of performances do suggest that the 25-year-old won’t settle for a spot on the bench.

Longstaff should now demand a starting spot for Newcastle under Howe

If Sean Longstaff now falls into the underrated category at Newcastle, then he’s joined there by a few others.

Dan Burn’s name has to be mentioned, a player who keeps raising his game to any occasion.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Moreover, credit has to be given to Jamal Lascelles who has returned to the side seamlessly in Sven Botman’s absence

There’s not really a Newcastle player to criticise in this squad right now.

Perhaps Howe will still hope that Sandro Tonali manages to raise his levels once he settles at the club more.

But the likes of Longstaff should allow Howe to continue to experiment with his Newcastle midfield in the interim period.

There’s a ton to be positive about on Tyneside right now, and a trip to West Ham United will now be the next big test.