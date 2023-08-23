Arsenal defender Rob Holding has been talking about his relationship with Belgian winger Leandro Trossard.

Holding was speaking on Timbsy’s YouTube channel and addressed a number of Arsenal-related questions.

The centre-back hasn’t featured for Arsenal yet this season and has been left out of both Premier League squads so far.

There’s a suggestion that he could leave this summer after seven years at the Emirates.

Aside from the 2020/21 season, Holding has never been a regular starter at Arsenal but is a popular figure behind the scenes.

Although squad harmony doesn’t necessarily win teams’ matches, a lack of it can certainly contribute to losses.

Holding has been speaking about who he’s closest to in the Arsenal squad and mentioned Leandro Trossard.

The £27m winger arrived from Brighton in January and has been a brilliant addition to the side, putting in great performances wherever across the front line Mikel Arteta plays him.

Rob Holding has suggested that the 28-year-old is actually one of the funniest players at the club.

It’s another sign that Arteta is emphasizing bringing in the right characters as well as top players in the transfer window.

Holding says Arsenal teammate Trossard is actually hilarious

Asked about who he’s closest to in the Arsenal squad, Holding said: “At Arsenal right now in the team, since Matty Turner has just left, right now – the top three in no particular order, Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney and Ben White.

“And Trossard is actually in that group as well. He chills with the English boys. And he’s funny.

“He’s quiet but he’s funny, he’s underrated in that aspect. So, them three or four are the boys!”

Although Trossard has had to be patient when it comes to earning minutes at Arsenal this season, Holding appears to be in a more precarious position.

The signing of Jurrien Timber has pushed him another place down the pecking order with the Dutchman capable of playing centre-back.

However, his long-term injury might end up seeing him stay at the club as cover.

That’s unlikely to be the role he wants to play this season and it will be interesting to see what the next nine days hold for Holding in the transfer market.