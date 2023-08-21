Arsenal defender Rob Holding is in fresh talks to leave the club this summer as Turkish side Besiktas have once again started negotiations.

That’s according to journalist Loic Tanzi who shared the update on X.

Tanzi said: “Besiktas have started talks to try and bring in Rob Holding.”

Rob Holding is said to be one of several players that Arsenal are looking to offload this summer.

£40k-a-week Holding has now been with the club since 2016 but reports would suggest that the stay could be nearing an end.

Whether the defender would be interested in such a move remains to be seen.

Arsenal previously rejected a £2m bid for Holding from Besiktas earlier in the summer – a bid considered significantly short of the club’s valuation.

Arsenal’s valuation is yet to be reported but with interest returning you would expect Besiktas would be willing to negotiate.

Besiktas have now resumed talks with Arsenal for Holding

Rob Holding has looked like a key figure in Arsenal’s dressing room in recent years but his performances towards the end of last season were detrimental for his future.

Whilst an unenviable task, Holding largely failed to fill the void left by William Saliba when injured.

And former Manchester United man Roy Keane had some pretty damning comments on Holding during that period.

Keane labelled Holding as ‘very slow’ and said he was not good enough for Arsenal.

Looking at Arsenal’s squad now, it seems the side will still sanction a sale despite Jurrien Timber’s significant injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s return to fitness has strengthened the back line and it’s also reported that Arsenal could still sign another defender.

However, the latter part of Arsenal’s window seemingly will hinge on departures.

Arsenal will surely be hoping that talks with Besiktas can be concluded successfully and Holding will be the start of several sales.