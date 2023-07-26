Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now ready to let defender Rob Holding leave the club this summer.

That’s according to journalist Paul Brown, speaking to Give Me Sport about the 27-year-old.

The Premier League starts in just over two weeks and Arsenal still have plenty of work to do in the transfer window.

They’re still linked with incomings despite already spending big on their first three signings.

Brazilian Bitello is the latest player who could head to the Emirates.

However, much of Mikel Arteta and Edu’s work is likely to be organising the sale of players who are surplus to requirements.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Several first-team stars were left out of the squad that travelled to the United States for their pre-season tour.

There are even players like Folarin Balogun who are with the team right now and could still move on.

Another player Arteta may allow to leave Arsenal this summer is Rob Holding.

The English centre-back was called upon last season after William Saliba’s injury at the end of the campaign.

However, he lost his place in the side to Jakub Kiwior before the season ended.

Arteta could let Holding leave Arsenal now

Speaking about the defender, Brown said: “I think it’s clear that Arsenal wouldn’t stand in Rob Holding’s way now if he was to leave.

“In previous windows, there was a move to Newcastle on the table until Arteta vetoed it and said, ‘no, I need you’.

“Holding did end up getting some minutes but, now that they’ve made signings, I think it’s going to be harder for him to get much playing time at Arsenal, and he is looking for a way out.”

Rob Holding was signed from Bolton Wanderers seven years ago and has played more than 160 times for Arsenal since his arrival.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

He’s only spent a short stint of his Arsenal career as first choice, instead acting as backup to several different defenders.

Arteta might let Holding leave Arsenal now given new signing Jurrien Timber can also play centre-back.

The Gunners now have three players who are primarily full-backs that can also play through the middle of defence.

There would now have to be a serious injury crisis for Holding to be required.

It’s probably the best solution for all parties if the 27-year-old moves on before the transfer window shuts.