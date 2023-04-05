Rob Holding now in line to start again for Arsenal against Liverpool on Sunday











Rob Holding now looks set to start for Arsenal against Liverpool on Sunday with William Saliba still not guaranteed to be fit.

That’s according to the Evening Standard who provide the latest details on the Frenchman’s injury.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have been very fortunate with injuries in defence this season.

Aside from Oleksandr Zinchenko missing several games, his first-choice back line have been incredibly consistent.

Ben White’s conversion to right-back and William Saliba’s introduction to the team after three loan spells have been huge successes for Arteta.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

No one could have predicted that both would make such an impact this season.

Saliba was injured in Arsenal’s Europa League defeat to Sporting three weeks ago, and has featured since.

He wasn’t even on the bench against Leeds, and Arsenal are planning to be very careful with his recovery.

It means another Arsenal start for Rob Holding, who has played the last two league games.

Holding set to start against Arsenal against Liverpool

The report from the Evening Standard states that, ‘Arsenal will make a final decision on Saliba closer to Sunday’s game, but Rob Holding is in line to start in his place again.’

It’s good news for the 27-year-old who has performed well in Saliba’s absence.

He was described as ‘absolutely fantastic’ by Kevin Campbell after his performance against Leeds.

He’s barely featured from the start this season for Arsenal, but Arteta is still a big fan of Holding.

The Spaniard is reportedly reluctant to sell Holding in the summer even if there’s interest in the centre-back.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal signed Jakub Kiwior in January, but he appears to be fourth-choice right now.

It makes a lot of sense keeping Holding at the club, especially given his recent performances.

With just nine games to go this season, every individual performance is vitally important right now.

Holding stepping up so quickly after going so long without starting a league game is another example of Arsenal’s substitutes making an important impact when called upon.

In an ideal world, Arteta may hope it’s the last match he has to start Holding before Saliba returns.

